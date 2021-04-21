American Legion Post 72 announced it will host the annual Armed Forces Day Parade Saturday, May 15.
This year's event honors the late Lynn Harbin, who served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and later served with the National Guard and was a commander in the American Legion for 63 years.
The parade also honors those who serve and have served.
The parade passes west to east through downtown Ada on Main Street. Staging for entries begins at 9 a.m. at 12th and Stockton. The parade begins at 10 a.m.
All entries must be patriotic in theme. There are three classes of entries: commercial, non-profit, and and schools/clubs/organization. There is a $300 prize for first place in each category.
The parade is sponsored this year by Rocky Ridge Powersports and Outdoors, Twisted Thread, and Farmers Insurance.
