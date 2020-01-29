OKLAHOMA CITY — Amid the state’s ongoing health care crisis, an argument is emerging about how a state agency is spending millions in tobacco settlement funds intended to improve health outcomes statewide.
Questions are mounting about the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust’s mission as rural hospitals remain on life support, thousands of Oklahomans struggle to access care and the state’s health outcomes continue to flounder.
Some top lawmakers, including Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, meanwhile, are requesting an overhaul of the constitutionally protected agency. TSET is charged with overseeing the state’s nearly $1.3 billion trust earmarked to promote health for generations to come.
In September 2019, CNHI Oklahoma filed an open records request seeking a detailed explanation of how TSET disbursed nearly $218.3 million in voter-entrusted funds during the 2014-2018 budget cycles.
While the agency spent millions on tobacco cessation, research, physician residency and loan repayment programs, other spending decisions are raising eyebrows at the state Capitol.
Financial records show the agency spent more than $2.8 million on things like sidewalks, water fountains, pools, splash pads, signage, farmers markets, pavilions, trails and playgrounds in local communities statewide.
It paid close to $177,000 sponsoring various events hosted by doctors, dental hygienists, school and municipal groups and child advocates.
Nearly $1.2 million was expended on the “Free the Night” advertising campaign to promote smoke-free bars, while more than $56 million marketed and branded other TSET wellness programs.
Two decades ago, voters feared lawmakers would squander Oklahoma’s share of a settlement from the tobacco industry, so they locked it away from the Legislature’s grasp into the trust. Board members appointed by elected officials oversee the trust’s activities.
“I feel now that maybe it’s being squandered a bit by the board,” said state Sen. Paul Scott, R-Duncan.
He said his constituents ask why a state agency is spending millions to encourage people to go to bars, to try to influence the beverages they drink or to build splash pads.
“I just think that there has been a lack of direction on what is TSET,” he said. “The original intent of TSET, I think, is being overlooked or has been forgotten. If they’re looking for places to spend their money, I would certainly be able to help them with suggestions besides splash pads.”
TSET spends the earnings generated from the body of the fund — the corpus — on programs that support its broad mission of improving health and reducing tobacco’s toll, said Julie Bisbee, the agency’s executive director.
“This money didn’t come because we were lucky,” Bisbee said. “This money came because people suffered, and we really need to work hard to be empowering our people, empowering our communities and creating opportunities for healthy choices, educating Oklahomans on healthy choices and also looking at where we can do the most good.”
Meeting a need
In the early years, Bisbee said TSET focused strategically on tobacco and launched its popular tobacco quit helpline. But as the trust’s earnings have grown, they’ve added programs addressing the leading causes of preventable death in the state — tobacco use, sedentary lifestyle and poor nutrition. Projects should reduce smoking or increase cessation attempts. They should reduce obesity, increase physical activity or encourage fruit and vegetable consumption.
“We are very aware of the fact that we are a state agency, and we are mandated to have meaningful outcomes, and that is what we do,” she said.
Bisbee said the mission isn’t evolving. Rather, agency officials and the board are examining the constitutional framework to analyze state needs. The hope is for TSET to invest in prevention in areas where other agencies can’t help.
One way, she said, is sponsoring conferences.
“Those are very small awards, but that’s a way that we can help support the other organizations across the state that are interested in the same outcomes,” Bisbee said.
Tobacco is killing people, but so is obesity. Costing $1.72 billion, obesity-related health costs now outpace tobacco, she said.
In recent years, TSET has offered funding to local schools and communities that embrace policies that prolong life and healthy habits for generations. Projects include paying for trails in rural areas that lack safe places to walk or bike and constructing playgrounds to encourage exercise.
“Water fountains are among the evidence-based things that improve health behaviors and support their overall goals,” Bisbee said. “I don’t know if you’ve been in any rural schools, but some of those water fountains are like 50 and 60 years old. I wouldn’t really want my child to drink from them.”
The agency is meeting a need for dollars to improve conditions in rural areas while at the same time promoting health, she said. Nobody else is doing that, Bisbee said.
Demand for the incentive grants, meanwhile, exceeded the funding last year, she said.
“I think in a lot of rural areas, people want to do well by the people they serve,” she said. “They want to bring amenities, and they realize that they have an opportunity to impact health and impact health behaviors of kids in a school district, their parents, seniors who are trying to age in place but can’t walk to the grocery store.”
Stitt calls for TSET reform
State Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, said TSET should not be used to fund local infrastructure, especially when it comes to sidewalks, swimming pools and splash pads. He said the agency has strayed from the initial voter-approved mission.
“Anybody in their right mind would see that something needs to be done,” he said. “I don’t want to touch the corpus of the funds, but something needs to be done with the proceeds, the earnings from the trust. They should be spent in a more realistic manner to benefit the state in health-related areas.”
But McBride’s legislative efforts to change TSET have failed to gain traction in the Republican-controlled Legislature.
Any changes to TSET would ultimately have to be approved at the ballot box.
Still, calls to reform TSET are growing and now coming from the state’s top executive.
“I believe TSET must be reformed, and I look forward to the Legislature having robust discussion on this matter,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said. “I would like to see the corpus protected, but capped with future funds directly supporting the delivery of rural health care.”
‘Paying for parks’
As part of the tobacco settlement agreement, the state receives a share of the cigarettes sold in the United States. In budget year 2019, that contribution amounted to nearly $69.8 million. Since budget year 2000, the state has pocketed $1.47 billion, records show.
“I don’t think (taxpayers) ever envisioned that they would be paying for parks and commercials and all the different little programs they pay for,” said state Sen. Kim David, R-Porter, who also serves as majority floor leader.
She said some TSET funds are being spent wisely, but not all.
“I think that’s always been the rub with the Legislature is we feel that they spend too much money on commercials and billboards and sidewalks whenever there is such a need out there for drawing down those federal dollars for the Medicaid population,” she said.
David has filed a bill that would leave the corpus intact, but divert much of the annual tobacco settlement to help shoulder the state’s costs to expand the Medicaid program.
Medicaid expansion proposals are ratcheting up pressure to scrutinize TSET, David said. In order to receive matching federal dollars, state leaders must come up with at least $150 million and don’t want to raise taxes, she said.
“This won’t begin to pay the price tag for the expansion population,” she said. “This will just help.”
David said TSET was designed to help with health care, and many Oklahomans who would benefit from expansion suffer from smoking-related illnesses.
TSET and its programming would remain intact, but the trust would grow at a much slower rate.
David said her constituents often ask about TSET.
“When we had our budget crisis, and we were cutting health care over here, they were still spending a million dollars on commercials,” she said. “We had people who were actually having to do without health care because we were cutting benefits and rates to doctors. It was dark time.”
‘Valid debate’
State Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, said he knows all too well the struggles rural hospitals face. Before being elected to the Senate, he served as a Grady Memorial Hospital board member for more than a decade.
He’s also authored a bill that would funnel some of TSET’s money to rural hospitals. He said it’s time to examine if TSET is healthy enough to start bolstering other aspects of the health care industry.
“The point is, how can we see rural hospitals closing while we have $1.2 billion sitting in a fund that’s intended to help with health outcomes?” he asked.
Still, he doesn’t want to upset TSET’s core mission of reducing smoking.
“We’re still above the national average, and I think TSET does a good job with that,” he said.
He also fields questions from constituents about TSET.
“In my hometown, there are some sidewalks that were TSET grants,” he said. “And it’s beneficial to those towns. That is a health outcome. More sidewalks are a good thing in communities. It encourages people to walk. It gives them a place to walk other than walking in the street.”
“Is that a function of what TSET was meant for?” Paxton asked. “That’s a valid debate to have. That’s just not the focus of this bill.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.