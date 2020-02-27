Alexis Hill found her schnauzer-yorkie cross, Millie, after a four month search that spanned much of Texoma.
The dog disappeared from Hill’s back yard on Nov 2. 2019. Hill searched her Deer Creek neighborhood frantically, with no luck. Hill then put up posters and flyers in her neighborhood, as well as at area veterinary clinics and the Pontotoc Animal Welfare Society. Hill also turned to social media to help look for her lost dog.
For four months, despite the efforts of friends, neighbors and the internet, Hill had no leads.
Finally, on Sunday, Hill and Millie were reunited. Hill received a call from a woman in Sherman, Texas, who thought the dog she found might be Millie.
Hill said her dog had gotten out of her yard on a several occasions, but never went farther than a neighbor’s porch.
“We knew she could get out of the yard by our shed, because she was so small,” Hill said. “Deer Creek is a tight-knit community. Everybody in Deer Creek was looking for her. It got to the point after a week that I started sharing to McAlester, Allen, and Pauls Valley Facebook groups. People sent us false leads trying to help, but it would be dogs that didn’t ever look like Millie.
“Brittany Barr from Latta messaged me at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, but I didn’t see the message until I woke up,” Hill said. “She said a lady had posted a picture of a dog on Texoma Lost and Found Pets Facebook group. I messaged her about 7:30 a.m. with a description of my dog. This lady was fostering her in Sherman, Texas, until she found the owner.
“We drove to Sherman. I saw Millie through the window, and I said, ‘Hm. I don’t know,’ because she was a little big bigger.”
But when she went to the dog, Hill said Millie recognized her immediately.
“When she saw me,” Hill said, “she jumped in my lap and started licking my nose. You can just tell that it’s your pet. There are certain things, the way she sits, her back hunches. She crunches down when you call her.”
Hill said she wasn’t sure how Millie got to Texas.
“I don’t know if someone got her here and sold her to someone,” Hill added. “It’s crazy. I look at her every morning and say, ‘You little rascal! I wish you could talk. I’d love to know your story and how you got from place to place.’
“The best thing was the community support when she was missing. Every time we posted on Facebook, we were getting 200 plus, up to 200 shares. We had over $600 donated to help bring her home. I just think that speaks volumes for our community and how they get behind people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.