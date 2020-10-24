“I am registered to vote,” Canaan Miller of Ada, Oklahoma said.
“I will exercise my right to vote in the upcoming election.
“Given the events of the past year, the main issues I will be looking at in deciding who to vote for is police reform and Covid-19 response. With America having the highest incarceration rate and a sloppy response to Covid-19, on top of the murders of people like George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain and countless others, America needs a leader who is well equipped to properly deal with these issues appropriately. America is in a rough spot right now and we need someone who will put us on the right path.”
“Yes, I am registered to vote,” Delanie Seals of Ada, Oklahoma said.
“I will always exercise my right to vote for four reasons; Democracy depends on it, I want to use my vote to determine who I think should be elected, where taxpayer money goes to, and most importantly, to honor the women and people of color who fought for my right to vote.
“Some of the issues that will support my decision are healthcare, police brutality, immigration, climate change, and few other topics.”
“I haven’t voted yet, but I’m going to,” Leslie Penn of Ada, Oklahoma said. “Key issues are the economy getting back, and not getting somebody in the White House that’s going to give everything away.
“The coronavirus won’t effect me any on voting, but I think there are still going to be some out there who won’t vote because they don’t want to get out.”
“Honesty,” Dan Hayes, Ada, Oklahoma business owner, said. “I will vote for Donald Trump, because at least I know where he stands. Now, do I think that he does too much on Twitter and talks too much against other people sometimes? Yes. But I feel like he is about as straightforward a person as you can get.
“I’ll be excited to vote again in four more years, and we’ll figure something else out.”
“It’s been the most interesting election ever,” David Hayes, Ada, Oklahoma business owner, said. “I would say it’s because of social media.
“I’ve always been a voter. I’ve also never care that much until a month or two before the election. I’ve never felt like the President was going to change my life, necessarily. But this election is weird. It’s just in your face every day. And I feel like it matters a lot, as a business owner, with Trump being in there as a business guy. The taxes are probably the biggest thing. I’m a tax voter.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.