Area students win state DAR essay contest

The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution sponsors an annual essay competition based on American History.
Students write an essay in response to a prompt provided by the competition organizers. The prompt this year was: “The Second Continental Congress met from May 10, 1775-March 1, 1781 and included delegates from all thirteen colonies. This Congress was instrumental in shaping what was to become the United States of America. Imagine that you are a delegate during the 1775-1776 Second Continental Congress. Which colony are you from and what will be important for you to accomplish for your colony?”
Chimney Hill Chapter of Ada invited area students to submit entries. Following a review and selection of the best compositions by a team of local judges, the winners from each grade level advanced to state competition. Four students received recognition from the state level and their essays have been forwarded to national competition.
