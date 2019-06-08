Area students receive Sam Noble Scholarships

Robyn Peterson | Sam Roberts Noble FoundationThe Sam Noble Scholarship program is named in honor of the late Sam Noble (pictured), who created the program through a gift to the Noble Foundation. Noble believed that an education is something no one can take away from you.

ARDMORE — The Samuel Roberts Noble Foundation recenlty selected the 2019 recipients of the Sam Noble Scholarship, awarding a total of $182,500. 

The 2019 recipients include:

• Samantha Howe, Sulphur, Oklahoma State University.

• Kaleigh Romines, Stonewall, Oklahoma State University.

• William Ellison, Fitzhugh, Oklahoma State University.

Agricultural scholarships are limited to students pursuing an agriculture-related degree at universities with a separate college or division of agriculture. Technology scholarship applicants must be attending or planning to attend Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology in Okmulgee or Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City.

