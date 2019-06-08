Area students receive Sam Noble Scholarships

ARDMORE — The Samuel Roberts Noble Foundation recenlty selected the 2019 recipients of the Sam Noble Scholarship, awarding a total of $182,500.
The 2019 recipients include:
• Samantha Howe, Sulphur, Oklahoma State University.
• Kaleigh Romines, Stonewall, Oklahoma State University.
• William Ellison, Fitzhugh, Oklahoma State University.
Agricultural scholarships are limited to students pursuing an agriculture-related degree at universities with a separate college or division of agriculture. Technology scholarship applicants must be attending or planning to attend Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology in Okmulgee or Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City.
