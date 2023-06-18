Abilene Christian University congratulates Dean’s Honor Roll students for the Spring 2023 semester.
Students earn Dean’s Honor Roll recognition by achieving a 3.6 or higher GPA while enrolled in at least 12 credit hours.
Boady Ross of Ada, a sophomore majoring in Psychology
Madi Kate Ross of Ada, a senior majoring in Child and Family Services
Founded in 1906, Abilene Christian University enrolls more than 5,700 students in robust online and residential undergraduate and graduate programs.Students choose from 87 baccalaureate majors that include more than 171 areas of study, 71 areas of study in master’s degree and specialist programs, and four doctoral programs. ACU’s mission is to educate students for Christian service and leadership throughout the world.
Abilene Christian is one of only 19 universities to be ranked in the top 50 nationally for both Undergraduate Teaching and Undergraduate Research/Creative Projects in the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report rankings. Learn more at acu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.