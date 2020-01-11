WILBURTON – Eastern Oklahoma State College has announced honor rolls for the fall 2019 semester. 

There were 114 students named to the President’s Honor Roll, which requires a 4.0 grade point average in 12 or more credit hours during the semester. There were 233 students named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, after completing 12 semester credit hours with at least a 3.0 grade point average and no grade lower than a “C.”

Named to the fall 2019 semester lists were:

President’s Honor Roll

Oklahoma

Hughes County

Allen – Tanner Wofford.

Stuart – Elizabeth Brewer, Cecily Crawford.

Pontotoc County

Ada – Nolan Feazle.

Stonewall – Alexis Hise.

Dean’s Honor Roll

Oklahoma

Coal County

Coalgate – Austin Lambert.

Pontotoc County

Ada – Jacob Savage.

