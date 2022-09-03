Area Senior Citizens Invited to Elder Health Fair

The Pontotoc County Health Department is partnering with local and state organizations to present an Elder Health Fair from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 at the Irving Community Center, 704 N. Oak Ave. in Ada.
“We are pleased to bring together a large number of service providers and resources for senior citizens,” said Chris Munn, Interim Regional Administrative Director for the County Health Departments in South Central Oklahoma. “All Pontotoc County senior citizens and their families and caregivers are encouraged to attend.”
The Health Department’s Mobile Wellness Unit will be on site offering well checks, health screenings, cholesterol tests and COVID-19 vaccines.
The event is free and open to the public. Information and services will include these topics and more:
Brain Health & Dementia
Diabetes & Nutrition
Rehabilitative Services
Mental Health
Legal & Financial
Medication Lock Boxes
Drug Take Back Event- no sharps please
For more information, email BeckyR@health.ok.gov or call the Pontotoc County Health Department at 580-332-2011. Follow the Pontotoc County Oklahoma Health Department Facebook page for event updates and announcements.
