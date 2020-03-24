Area school districts offering grab-and-go meals for students

Pontotoc County school districts are finding new ways to feed their students while school is out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s a rundown of what the Byng, Latta, Roff and Stonewall school districts are doing:
Byng
Byng Public Schools is offering free grab-and-go meals to students while school is closed.
Breakfast and lunch will be served at one time to all family members 18 and under from now through April 3, the school district announced on its website. Students must be present to receive the meals.
Area residents may drive through the baseball/softball parking lot on the Byng campus or the east parking lot behind Homer cafeteria, or they may look for Byng school buses on the following routes and be ready to meet the bus:
• Buses 1 and 2: 9:20 a.m., Walton Mountain Road.
• Bus 4: 9 a.m., High School Road. 9:15 a.m., The housing addition near Byng Bank. 9:30 a.m., New Bethel Road, then Sliger Road.
• Bus 6: 9:45 a.m., Governor Harris. 10:15 a.m., Fulkerson Road.
• Bus 7: 9:20 a.m., Hammond Heights.
• Bus 8: 9:15 a.m., Francis area.
• Bus 10: 9:15 a.m., Woodbrook. 9:30 a.m., Brit Loop.
Each of the buses will be running their normal route along with additional stops from other routes.
Latta
Latta schools will serve grab-and-go meals to students 18 and younger from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. daily until April 3, according to the district’s website. The meals will be served in a drive-up fashion in front of the Latta Cafeteria, and each student will be served lunch and breakfast meals at the same time.
People should stay in their vehicles, and meals will be brought to them. Line up in the same fashion as for after-school pickup.
Meals will also be delivered to Hoppes Trailer Park at 11:15 a.m. and Shady Oaks at 11:45 a.m. All times are approximate.
Regulations say students be present to receive the meals. Also, the district is asking families to leave the premises immediately after receiving their meals in order to maintain social distancing.
Roff
A bus will be parked in front of the middle school/cafeteria, and a table will be set up in front of the bus, beside the road. Pull up to the table and indicate, by the number of fingers, how many student lunches you need. Please stay in your car and keep the car doors and windows closed.
A school staff member will then get off the bus and put the requested number of meals on the table. When the staffer gets back into the bus, please open your car window or door and take your lunches. If you need to leave the car to take your lunches from the table, you may do so. Then, please return to your car and drive away.
Do not linger to visit, and respect social distancing requirements for school staff and those who are waiting in line to receive lunches.
Lunches will be served from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. today through Thursday.
The district said families should remember that the situation is fluid, and state and federal guidelines could require changes at any time.
Stonewall
Stonewall Public Schools is preparing a two-meal pickup for breakfast and lunch, using a grab-and-go setup, at the Stonewall and McLish campuses, said Superintendent Kevin Flowers. Pick-up times are from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Area school districts can send information about their child nutrition programs to eswanson@theadanews.com.
