Area School Board, Ada City Council candidate filings set to begin Monday

Candidates for the Board of Education in eight Pontotoc County school districts can file their Declarations of Candidacy from 8 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, December 7 through Wednesday, December 9. All candidate filings will occur at the Pontotoc County Election Board office, 131 W. 13th, in Ada.
If only one candidate files for a Board of Education office, that candidate is deemed elected and no election is held.
If only two candidates file for an office, they appear on the ballot at the Board of Education General Election held on April 6. If three or more candidates file for the same Board of Education office, their names appear on the ballot at a Board of Education Primary Election on Tuesday, February 9.
If a candidate receives a majority (at least one vote more than 50%) of the votes cast in February 9th Primary Election, that candidate is elected. The General Election in April is not held for that office.
If no candidate receives a majority of the votes cast in the Primary Election, the two candidates with the highest number of votes proceed to the Board of Education General Election on April 6.
Candidates may file for the following offices:
Ada School District - Office No. 1, Ward 2, Incumbent – Kiah Anderson
Allen School District - Office No. 1, Incumbent – Frank Bell
Byng School District - Office No. 1, Ward 1, Incumbent – Chris McGill
Latta School District - Office No. 1, Incumbent – Donnie Moore
Roff School District - Office No. 1, Incumbent – Karon Lawson Hedges
Pontotoc Technology Center - Office No. 3, Zone 3, Incumbent – Phillip Fuller
Stonewall School District - Office No. 1, Toby Wallace
Vanoss School District - Office No. 1, Incumbent – Anthony Prince
City of Ada
Candidates for Council Member for the City of Ada may file Declarations of Candidacy 8 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. December 7-9.
Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted at the Pontotoc County Election Board, 131 W. 13, Ada, for the following Wards.
City of Ada Ward 1 - Incumbent – Bryan Morris
City of Ada Ward 3 - Incumbent – Randy McFarlin
City of Ada At-Large - Incumbent – Tre Landrum
The City Council offices at stake will be filled in a nonpartisan election scheduled for February 9, 2021. If necessary, a runoff election will be held on April 9, 2021.
For more information, contact the Pontotoc County Election Board at 580-332-4534.
