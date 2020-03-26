Area children are using their artistic skills to send messages of love and hope to nursing home residents who may be feeling cut off from loved ones as the government tightens restrictions on visitation in areas affected by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
These images were drawn by area children and submitted to The Ada News for publication in the hopes that nursing home residents who read the newspaper will see them and know the Ada community is thinking about them, and cares about them.
If you have school-aged children at home who would like to draw or write something to Ada-area nursing home residents, send their artwork and writing to news@theadanews.com, and we will make sure it’s published in the pages of our newspaper.
