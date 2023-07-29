Monday is a very special day for four kids in the Ada area. The AAU Junior Olympic Games for track and field are being held in Des Moines, Iowa, and those four kids have qualified to compete against kids all across the country. The competition will last from July 26 to Aug. 5 however the kids from our area will head up there to compete Monday.
Dell Harris created the Pontotoc County Track and Field Club because there wasn’t a lot of competition for the field. His kid was competing with Byng School at first, but after being advised by one of their coaches to branch off and create a club that could compete in more than just four meets a year, Harris did.
The four that qualified were Daniel Harris, Isaac Horton, Dorien Solomon and Jadyn Solomon.
While they went to regionals, Harris didn’t expect that four of the six kids in the club would score high enough to make it to the Junior Olympic Games. “If you would have told me four months ago that we would have been doing this I would have been like yeah right,” Harris said. Despite the initial shock, he is more than proud of the kids that got in. Harris explained, “It’s a unique deal, to say that you’re a junior Olympic athlete and you’re one of the top 60 kids in your event.”
After learning about his kids getting into the Junior Olympic Games, Harris started looking for sponsors to help fund the trip. So far, Pontotoc County Track and Fields Club has been sponsored by Simmons Bank, Harris Real Estate and Property Management, Maxwell Real Estate, Home Title Guaranty Co., Walker Homes LLC and Pam Newcombe with State Farm Insurance.
For Newcombe, this is more than just sponsoring a random club. She has been involved in all of their competitions so far since her grandson is in the club and is one of the few that qualified for the games. “We went to regionals and I didn’t even realize there was going to be more than just Oklahoma,” Newcombe explained how she was initially unprepared for how big the events were, “There were just thousands of people and I realized that this was a pretty big deal.”
Both Newcombe and Harris believe that the kids will perform well at the games. Some of the kids will compete this upcoming Monday but a few will have to wait until Wednesday or Thursday to compete in their events. Just making it to the Junior Olympic Games is an accomplishment on its own, but hopefully, these kids bring home the gold for Ada.
