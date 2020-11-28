Area gets new real estate agent

Levi Garrett has operated Rocky Ridge Land Company and Mossy Oak Properties since Sept. 2018.
"We service Pontotoc County and surrounding counties," Garrett said. "We help buyers and sellers with their real estate transactions."
What sets Garrett's business apart from others is its emphasis on recreational land.
"We focus mainly on recreational property," Garrett added. "But we will help people buy and sell real estate of all kinds."
Garrett said his goal is to introduce Mossy Oak Properties to the area.
"Mossy Oak Properties is owned by the camouflage apparel company Mossy Oak of West Point, Mississippi," Garrett added. "As part of that brand, they have offices all across the U.S. I've been a real estate agent since 2010, and I got my own brokerage license in 2018. I have one agent who works for me, Kendale Fields, who works in Mannford, Oklahoma, and we are trying to grow the Mossy Oak brand in this area."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.