Area firefighters battle at least two large grass fires Tuesday, fueled by dry grass and low humidities.Two large fires south of Roff on State Highway 1 eventually merged into one very large fire of about 200 acres of open pasture, according to Pontotoc County Emergency Management Director Chad Letellier.
Emergency dispatchers issued a rare "all call" request for units from all volunteer fire departments and the Ada Fire department. Several fire crews from Murray County assisted as well.
It was not immediately known what started the fire, which began around 10 a.m.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed all lanes of State Highway 1 between County Roads 1680 and County Roads 1700 in Murray County. The closest community to the fire was Hickory.
The fire was under control by 1 p.m. Tuesday, and the highway was reopened by OHP.
Another grass fire was reported Tuesday afternoon south of Allen in State Highway 48.
