Pontotoc County Sheriff's deputies look on as Fittstown and Ada firefighters extinguish a shed fire that spread to surrounding areas west of Fittstown on County Road 1660 early Saturday afternoon.

Area firefighters battled several fires across Pontotoc County Saturday.

In Union Valley, Ada, Stonewall, and the Union Valley firefighters doused a shed fire that caught a nearby mobile home on fire.

On County Road 1660 west of Fittstown, Ada, Fittstown and Stonewall firefighters arrived too late to extinguish a shed fire. In addition to the total destruction of the shed, the blaze caught approximately three acres of grass and woods on fire.

In Homer, Byng, Happyland, and Homer firefighters took on a controlled burn that got out of control, burning approximately 15 acres outside beyond the original fire line.

With dry conditions and gusty winds, firefighters from around the area remain on alert.

Pontotoc County Management and the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department assisted the firefighters in their efforts.

