Candy Carnival
Ada Baptist Temple, 12800 County Rd 3570, is having a candy carnival from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 31.
Trunk or Treat
Oak Avenue Baptist Church is hosting a drive thru trunk or treat at 523 N Oak on Saturday, October 31 from 6 to 8 PM.
City offices closed for Indigenous Peoples’ Day
All non-emergency offices at the City of Ada will be closed on Monday, October 12, in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. All offices will be open regular hours on Tuesday, October 13.
The city landfill will also be closed Monday. Garbage service will continue as usual.
For more information about the City of Ada, visit our website at www.adaok.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.