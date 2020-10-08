Fall Fun

Kids, grown ups, and pet enjoy the annual Halloween Safe House Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at East Central University's Centennial Plaza.

 
 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

Candy Carnival

Ada Baptist Temple, 12800 County Rd 3570, is having a candy carnival from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 31.

Trunk or Treat

Oak Avenue Baptist Church is hosting a drive thru trunk or treat at 523 N Oak on Saturday, October 31 from 6 to 8 PM.

City offices closed for Indigenous Peoples’ Day

All non-emergency offices at the City of Ada will be closed on Monday, October 12, in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. All offices will be open regular hours on Tuesday, October 13.

The city landfill will also be closed Monday. Garbage service will continue as usual.

For more information about the City of Ada, visit our website at www.adaok.com.

Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

