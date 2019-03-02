Seven Pontotoc County educators will be honored April 12 at the Professional Oklahoma Educators Foundation Excellence in Education Awards Banquet in Oklahoma City.
The finalists are:
• Shelley Howell, Byng Public Schools — Special Education Merit Award.
• Jennifer Odom, Byng Public Schools — Non-Certified Merit Award.
• Kristi Lofton, Byng Public Schools — High School Merit Award.
• Chris Elliott, Byng Public Schools — Elementary Merit Award.
• Christy Blackburn, Byng Public Schools — Elementary Merit Award.
• Amy Shaw, Byng Public Schools — Olan Isbell Merit Award.
• Bailey Sinnett, Vanoss Public Schools — Junior High Merit Award.
The Excellence in Education Awards Banquet is a venue for recognizing and rewarding Oklahoma educators who demonstrate a commitment to their students in teaching strength of character and excellence in the school or classroom. Award nominees must go through a rigorous application and evaluation process.
“These awards will serve as an encouragement to not only Oklahoma educators, but also to the many businesses, organizations and communities that have a stake in the character building and intellectual development of the children who will shape our state in the future,” said POE Foundation Executive Director Ginger Tinney.
The Professional Oklahoma Educators Foundation will recognize finalists in seven award categories: elementary, middle school/junior high, high school, special education, non-certified staff, administrator, and a character award category for teachers. One winner from each category will be announced at the banquet. For more information about the banquet or to buy tickets, call 405-872-3175 or email POEF at events@apoe.org.
