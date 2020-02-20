With one foot still on campus and the other in a working classroom, East Central University student teachers heard directly from a variety of area educators on what they can expect upon entering their chosen profession.
Current ECU student teachers recently enrolled in a seminar focusing on a variety of particular concerns for any first-year teacher. Dr. David Thornton, ECU education instructor, organized and hosted the seminar on campus.
The group met the first five Fridays of the spring 2020 semester and covered topics related to classroom management, trauma in the classroom and obtaining initial job placement. Each guest speaker shared valuable and unique experiential information with ECU student teachers.
Mike Anderson, Ada City Schools superintendent, spoke to student teachers during the final meeting of the seminar, along with Audrey Harmon, state coordinator for Agriculture in the Classroom.
The seminar’s earlier guest speakers included John Mann, Sulphur Intermediate School principal; Lou Ann Wood, Whitebead School principal/superintendent; Chris Bragg, Whitebead first-year teacher and ECU alumnus; Vicki Wilson, Homer Elementary School principal; and Cindy Brady, Ada Early Childhood Center principal.
