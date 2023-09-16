The Ada Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed three new businesses recently.
111 Professional Suites. Nestled in the bustling heart of downtown Ada, Oklahoma, this innovative space offers a range of office solutions designed to cater to a diverse spectrum of professionals. Their thoughtfully designed office spaces come complete with a host of amenities, including a welcoming patio, well-equipped conference rooms, and a cozy break room, all designed to foster creativity and enhance productivity. Not to mention very cost efficient. Don’t miss the opportunity to explore their outstanding commercial spaces for rent today! For more information stop by 111 E. 12th St, Ada, Ok, call (580) 272-8686, or visit there website 111suites.com.
Affordable Trash Services, a locally owned and operated business that proudly serves the rural community encompassing zip codes 74820 and 74872. Offering weekly trash pickup, monthly pricing, and automatic billing. If you have any questions call (580) 686-0086 or check out there website affordabletrash.com.
Christina Townsend Photography. Townsend is a passionate wedding and portrait photographer hailing from Ada, is dedicated to freezing life’s cherished moments in time for her clients and their families. Her commitment to capturing the essence of special occasions is truly remarkable. If you’re in search of a talented photographer to preserve your most precious memories, look no further. Reach out to Christina today at (580) 272-3805 to schedule your next photo session. Experience the magic of storytelling through her lens and treasure those memories forever.”
