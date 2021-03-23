Chelsea Butler, with First United Bank, and Karlie Pogue, with Citizens Bank of Ada, both in Ada, recently completed the Oklahoma Bankers Association Commercial Lending School in Oklahoma City.
Butler and Pogue were among 34 graduates of the school, which was held Feb. 28 – March 5 at the OBA Harris Event Center in Oklahoma City.
The OBA Commercial Lending School, conducted annually, is designed to prepare bankers to serve effectively as commercial loan officers. Students learn about steps they should take in evaluating business loan requests, how businesses are structured and how to evaluate the management of business borrowers. They also studied factors that affect loan pricing and approaches to loan structuring and administrations. Students were given an opportunity to apply these analytical techniques in a lending situation case study.
The OBA conducts more than 70 educational programs and seminars each year, which reach more than 5,000 bankers across the state. The Association represents approximately 200 banks across the state and serves as the primary advocate for the banking industry. It’s also heavily involved in fraud training and prevention as well as legal and compliance services and communications for its member banks.
