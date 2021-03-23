FRANCIS [ndash]Graveside services for Dale Woods, 75, of Francis are 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Calvin Neeley will officiate. Mr. Woods died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at his home. He was born Feb. 19, 1946, in Selma, CA to Orlen and Beulah "Teet" Mott Woods. He…