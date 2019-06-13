Area athletes compete in McCall's Olympic Games

The sixth annual McCall’s Olympic Games competition was held May 15 at the Ada High School field.
This much-anticipated event was attended by more than 300 athletes (including participants from other area groups), support staff, volunteers, parents and guardians, and members of the general public.
Competitive events included walks, runs, relays, standing and running jumps, softball throws and wheelchair races. Medals were awarded to all athletes for both their achievement and participation.
Healthy lunches and refreshments were provided to all attendees.
This event successfully helped improve the physical conditioning of the athletes, who have intellectual disabilities. It also promoted teamwork, fostered friendly competition, developed social skills, left many pleasant memories and was just plain fun!
