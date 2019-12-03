Arbuckle Craft Coffee will be hosting a public lecture over the “Third Wave Coffee Movement” from 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 21 at 230 W. 12th St. in Ada. Rachel Apple of George Howell Coffee will be the featured guest speaker.
Since starting her coffee journey in 2006, Apple has held many positions across the coffee industry, including barista, roaster, educator and currently quality control manager.
The previous head roaster at Elemental Coffee Oklahoma City, a former and future “Cup of Excellence” juror and the foremost expert on proper Southern biscuits in the New England area, Apple’s expertise has taken her to competitions and coffee farms around the world.
Apple serves as a lead team member for George Howell, a company whose mission is to seek out the best coffees on Earth, buying the finest regional and single farm-sourced beans.
She has been featured in coffee industry publications such as Sprudge and Fresh Cup and was recently interviewed for a book over the topic of mitigating coffee waste.
Come ready to learn and ask questions for this unique community event, and get there a little early if you’d like to be drinking coffee during the lecture!
