An election emergency declaration issued by the State Election Board Secretary on March 18 will impact elections scheduled for April 7 in Pontotoc County.
The election emergency allowed all entities, including those with statutory school board member elections, to reschedule their elections to another date allowed by law. The declaration was issued in response to the current COVID-19 health crisis, which has resulted in federal, state, and local restrictions.
The following elections have been postponed and rescheduled for June 30.
• Stratford School special election.
• Town of Roff special election.
• Tupelo School general election.
Voters who were issued absentee ballots for the April 7 election will be issued a new ballot for the June 30 election, if they are currently signed up to receive absentee ballots for all elections in which they are eligible to vote for the 2020 election year.
Any voter can request to vote by mail by visiting the OK Voter Portal at https://www.ok.gov/elections/OVP.html. Applications can also be downloaded at https://www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Absentee_Voting/index.html.
