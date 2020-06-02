Applications open for Ada business improvement grant

ADA, Okla. — Ada businesses can now apply for Round 3 of the Business Improvement Grant to improve the appearance and performance of their property with applications due Monday. Grants will be matched for up to 50% of the pre-approved project’s cost, not to exceed $5,000 in total grant funding.
“The BIG Grant has provided a much needed incentive to do facelifts and property improvements for our downtown merchants and property owners,” said Jim Lawson, Ada Main Street Board past President and current BIG Committee Chair. “This continues to be a very successful collaboration between the city of Ada, Ada Jobs Foundation, and Ada Main Street. We have a beautiful downtown and it’s getting better with the use of these grant funds.”
Since the program was launched in 2019, 24 projects have been approved with $59,000 of the $103,000 in matching funds paid out so far. The BIG Committee anticipates close to $300,000 in total spending will be reinvested into Ada’s business district by the end of the year.
A few examples of the BIG projects changing the face of Ada are Rent-A-Center located at 103 North Constant, The Diamond Shop located at 100 East Main, and Ever Boutique located at 108 East Main. Rent-A-Center removed blue panels covering the second story windows, the original facade was exposed and then the windows were replaced. The second story is in the process of being remodeled into apartments in the downtown corridor. The Diamond Shop restored the original brick work on the outside of their buildings, enhancing the look of downtown, while aiding in historic preservation. Ever Boutique is a new business, that was renovating their space when the pandemic began. They weren’t eligible for federal funds, so the grant allowed them to complete the space and start their business, all during a very uncertain time.
“Ada’s local businesses are a vitally important part of our community and economy,” said Randy McFarlin, Ada City Council Member and BIG Committee member. “The Business Improvement Grant program is providing these businesses an incentive to make improvements to enhance their ability to compete and succeed in today’s economy.”
Applications are due on Monday, June 8th and will be reviewed and pre-approved by the Ada Business Improvement Grant Committee, Ada Main Street Board of Directors, and Ada Jobs Foundation Board of Directors. The BIG funds could be used to enhance property value in multiple ways, including but not limited to, exterior paint, window replacement, new or refurbished signage, plumbing, electrical work, flooring, dumpster screening, or fencing. Eligible businesses must be located in the central business district of Ada, which is inclusive of the length of Main Street.
To apply, download application and guidelines from www.adamainstreet.com.
For more information or to pick up a physical form contact Ada Main Street at adamainstreet@cableone.net or call 580-436-1600 or the Ada Jobs Foundation at info@growada.com or 580-235-0070.
