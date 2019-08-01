Applications now accepted for 2019-2020 Chickasaw Princesses

The Chickasaw Nation is now accepting applications for the 2019-2020 Chickasaw Princesses. Applications must be submitted by Aug. 23.
Chickasaw princesses serve as ambassadors of the Chickasaw Nation. As tribal representatives, they appear at a variety of events and activities throughout the year. The 2019-2020 princesses will be chosen during the Chickasaw Princess Pageant Sept. 30 in Ada.
Chickasaw princess candidates must be 17-25 years of age to compete, while Chickasaw junior princess candidates must be 12-16 years of age, and Little Miss Chickasaw candidates must be 7-11 years of age. Candidates must reside within the Chickasaw Nation boundaries, be at least one-quarter Chickasaw and be registered citizens of the Chickasaw Nation.
Candidates must also be enrolled in school or college, submit a recent grade report, have a minimum GPA of 2.0, and be in good standing with the school.
In addition to a completed application, candidates must also include a copy of their CDIB and citizenship cards, a 5x7 photo in black and white or color, and three references who are not related to the candidate.
Applications are available at Chickasaw.net/Princess and at the Chickasaw Nation Youth Services Division, 231 Seabrook Road, Ada.
For more information, contact Mary Hartley at 580-310-9539 or 580-272-7710.
