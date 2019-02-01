OKLAHOMA CITY – Leadership Oklahoma, a statewide leadership program in its 32nd year, is now accepting applications for its 2019-2020 adult class.
The organization accepts a class of 52 members each year. The criteria for selection include demonstrated leadership on the part of applicants in their communities and state. The program is designed to be a series of issue-oriented forums and experiences, which are based on the belief that knowledge is a key element and prime motivator of leadership. It consists of an orientation session, a mandatory two-day retreat and eight two-day sessions. Classes are held in locations that best relate to the issues of importance to the state.
“Leadership Oklahoma and its graduates work to create and implement the positive changes necessary to make Oklahoma a better state,” said Farooq Karim, vice president and director of design at REES Associates and recruitment chair for LOK Class 33. “By learning about the issues that impact our state socially, economically and environmentally, class members are motivated to fulfill our mission of creating a dynamic network of leaders whose increased awareness and commitment to service will energize Oklahomans to shape their state’s future.”
Approximately 1,500 people have graduated from the program and remain active in contributing to Oklahoma’s strength and vitality.
“Leadership Oklahoma has been one of the most enjoyable and beneficial experiences I’ve ever had, both professionally and personally,” said Greg Wheeler, current chair of Leadership Oklahoma board of directors and director, private wealth, BOK Financial Corp. “The opportunity to spend time in every quadrant of our state, learning its incredible strengths and unique challenges, was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. As an individual, the professional network and true friendships I developed while learning and traveling with fellow classmates were priceless. As a representative of my community, working with leaders and experts from all over our state proved to be a catalyst for deeper understanding and further engagement.”
Applications are available on the Leadership Oklahoma website at http://leadershipoklahoma.com/Adult-Program/Adult-Application. Completed applications must be received in the Leadership Oklahoma office no later than 5 p.m. April 1. For more information, please contact Marion Paden, president and CEO, Leadership Oklahoma, at mpaden@leeadershipoklahoma.com or 405-848-0001.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.