A state appeals court ruled Monday a death row inmate was competent to be executed Thursday with attorneys for the inmate now seeking a stay from the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled “there is not a reasonable probability” Benjamin Cole “lacks the competence to be executed” and denied two motions filed by Cole’s attorneys.
Cole, 57, was convicted and sentenced to death in the 2002 killing of his 9-month-old daughter Brianna in Rogers County and is currently scheduled to be executed at 10 a.m. Thursday at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.
Attorneys for Cole last week filed motions asking the state appeals court to order OSP Warden Jim Farris to notify the Pittsburg County district attorney that Cole is “insane” and competency proceedings should commence.
The petition was filed after Pittsburg County District Judge Mike Hogan ruled Cole did not meet the required “substantial threshold showing insanity” and that Cole was competent to be executed “as currently scheduled.”
Cole’s attorneys claimed both Farris and Hogan “abused their discretion” by denying competency proceedings to commence against their client with OCCA ruling both the warden and the judge did not abuse their discretions.
A report filed by a psychologist at the Oklahoma Forensic Center states Cole cooperated during a July 2022 evaluation and that Cole knew why he was being executed and took responsibility for it.
Cole’s attorneys maintain he suffers brain damage from multiple childhood and early adulthood head traumas and a family history of mental illness, and that Cole had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. Cole’s attorneys also maintain he exhibits symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease.
An emergency application for stay of execution was filed by Cole’s attorneys on Friday, asking the court three questions regarding the constitutionality on how the state of Oklahoma handles competency proceedings against death row inmates.
Cole’s attorneys asked whether it violates the Eighth Amendment and previous rulings by the court for a state court to bypass procedural safeguards when there are disputed issues of facts; if it violates the Fourteenth Amendment if a warden who is directly in charge of carrying out the execution also holds the role of gatekeeper for the competency process; and whether the state’s framework to determine competency violates the Eighth Amendment.
Attorneys for the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office maintain Cole is competent to be executed Thursday.
“The state district court was clearly correct in concluding Cole had not made a substantial showing of incompetence entitling him to further due process on his incompetence claim,” the AG’s office stated in response to Cole’s filing with the U.S. Supreme Court.
In order for a stay to be granted by the U.S. Supreme Court, five of the nine Justices must vote to grant a stay.
No decision has been made by the U.S. Supreme Court at the time this story was being produced Monday afternoon.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.