The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday reversed the murder and
arson convictions of 38-year-old Shaun Bosse of Blanchard because the crimes
occurred on land within the Chickasaw Nation's historic reservation, and the
victims were Chickasaw Nation citizens.
Bosse, a non-Indian, was convicted and sentenced to death in the 2010 killings of
Katrina Griffin and her two young children. The victims were found inside a
burning mobile home near Dibble, about 60 miles west-northwest of Ada.
Bosse's case will most likely be retried in federal criminal court.
However, in reversing the decisions of Oklahoma v. Bosse, and in another case
involving the Cherokee Nation, the OCCA essentially reaffirmed the U.S. Supreme
Court's decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma, and extended its application from the
Muscogee (Creek) and Seminole tribes to the Chickasaw and Cherokee tribes.
The vast majority of Pontotoc County lies within the borders of the Chickasaw
Nation.
It's now established by legal mechanism that reservations remain intact for at
least four of the "Five Tribes."
There is no legal mechanism remaining that could overturn the decision, but an
Indian reservation could be disestablished by an act of Congress.
Pontotoc County District Attorney Paul Smith said it would appear from the
opinion that the OCCAs's ruling applies to all of the Five Tribes.
"The way I take it, it's a ruling that the state doesn't have jurisdiction as to any of
(the Five Tribes)," Smith said. "In major crimes, the federal government has
exclusive jurisdiction."
Smith said that although the ruling was expected, it was still disappointing.
"It's very disheartening, very frustrating, very sad, disgusting, aggravating and
infuriating for crime victims that we have fought for for all these years," he said.
However, Smith stressed that he understands the OCCA did not like the position
they were in.
"You can tell from the language in their opinion, they hate it," Smith said. "But
they feel obligated to follow the precedent handed down by the 5-4 decision in
the McGirt case."
The decision indicates that in major crimes involving citizens with Indian blood,
the federal government will have jurisdiction. Lesser crimes will be handled by
tribal authorities.
For prison inmates convicted of major crimes by the state who may be granted
post-conviction relief due to today’s ruling, the federal government will decide if
it wants to pick up the cases.
And, the government has a five-year statute of limitations on many crimes, except
crimes which could be considered for capital punishment (murder), and sexual
crimes against children, of which have longer statues of limitations, but it varies
depending on when the offense was committed.
And, it will be up to tribal governments whether or not they can pick up cases
where a person was convicted of a major crime and the federal statute of
limitations have past.
"So all those who are in prison now and have filed for post-conviction relief, who
aren't doing time on a murder (or sex crime against a child) and five years have
elapsed since the commission of the crimes, the federal government will not be
able to prosecute them," Smith said. "It will be up to the tribal governments
whether or not to prosecute them under their code."
Although Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said in August that, “The
McGirt case does not constitute a get out of jail free card,” Smith fears many
convicted felons will be released.
"And you'll see in the next few weeks (inmates) walking because the federal
government is going to be overwhelmed with them, and so will the tribal courts,"
Smith said. "They're going to have to be selective in the (cases) that they take,
and, unfortunately, a lot of them are going to go free."
Chickasaw Nation
In an article in the Chickasaw Times, U.S. SUPREME COURT RULING SUPPORTS
TRIBAL SOVEREIGNTY, Chickasaw Governor Bill Anoatubby said when speaking
about the McGirt ruling last year, “The Chickasaw Nation has been working with
Oklahoma for years to ensure effective law enforcement and public safety. The
McGirt ruling makes our work even more important. We will always stand to
protect our treaties and our rights. We will also stand to preserve justice and
oppose those who would abuse our treaties in a cynical effort to avoid justice.”
Also in the same article, it was mentioned that the Chickasaw Nation -- prior to
the OCCA ruling -- generally planned to:
- Collaborate with state and local law enforcement agencies, district attorneys,
courts and the public to develop a better understanding of the implications of the
decision.
- Develop a plan for the time when the McGirt decision may be applied to the
Chickasaw Nation.
- Make preparations to modify tribal operations as needed.
- Analyze options available to all constitutional departments of government and
develop best practices to determine a course of action for each department.
- Develop a comprehensive plan of action to prepare for possible future expanded
jurisdictional authority and responsibility.
- Make preparations to fund and implement the plan of action.
In October, after Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter released a letter
concerning the value of intergovernmental cooperation, Anoatubby responded,
"... As we have been for some time, we remain engaged with our State and
Federal partners as we continue preparations to fulfill our shared law
enforcement responsibilities.
"We thank Attorney General Hunter for recognizing the value of
intergovernmental cooperation. Over several decades, Tribes and Oklahoma have
worked together on a government-to-government basis and built a rich fabric of
compacts that have served all of us well. In August, we communicated to the
Oklahoma delegation that, if it is to act, Congress should build on our history of
successful intergovernmental cooperation and provide narrow Federal
authorization to empower Tribes and the State to compact on criminal jurisdiction.
We commend Attorney General Hunter supporting this approach.
"We believe if Congress is to act, it should act consistent with what has worked,
and what works is Tribal self-determination and intergovernmental cooperation.
Oklahoma and the Chickasaw Nation are well able to work together, and we look
forward to the prospect of working toward new compacts that build on our
strengths and provide for the public’s safety.”
State Attorney General
After Thursday's ruling by the OCCA, Hunter, Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat and
House Speaker Charles McCall released a statement acknowledging that the OCCA
determined the tribal boundaries of the Chickasaw and Cherokee nations had
never been disestablished by Congress.
"The result of this decision is that crimes involving tribal members in the 27
counties that are wholly or partially within these reservations will now be
prosecuted by federal or tribal authorities," the statement read. "All three state
leaders support federal legislation to allow the Cherokee and Chickasaw Nations
the option to compact with the state to address issues surrounding criminal
jurisdiction arising from the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision and the
decisions handed down today from the Court of Criminal Appeals.
“We have reviewed today’s ruling by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.
Although today’s outcome was not an unexpected result of the McGirt decision, it
shows more than ever the need for Congress to pass legislation allowing the state
to partner with the Cherokee and Chickasaw Nations on criminal jurisdiction. Both
these Nations have also called for Congress to pass such federal legislation. We
have successfully compacted on important issues, but compacting on criminal
jurisdiction requires federal legislation first. Crimes are being committed every
day on lands now recognized to be reservations, and today’s decisions only place
greater burdens on federal resources that are already stretched. That is why we
are calling on the leadership of the state’s congressional delegation to work with
their colleagues to pass legislation to allow state law enforcement to partner with
these two tribes to continue their most important job of protecting all
Oklahomans.”
