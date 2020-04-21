OKLAHOMA CITY — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on our community, businesses like APMEX are stepping up to help feed Oklahomans in need. The company announced Monday it was donating an additional $100,000 to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma less than three weeks after pledging $250,000.
Both financial commitments help the Regional Food Bank meet its goal of creating a $1 million fund to match other donations to combat hunger during the global health crisis.
“I grew up in a family that didn’t have a lot, so I personally understand the struggles many Oklahomans are going through right now,” said APMEX Founder & President Scott Thomas. “APMEX is fortunate to operate as an essential business, and as such, we feel a deep responsibility to continue giving back to our neighbors.”
Deb Bunting, interim CEO of the Regional Food Bank, said financial support from companies like APMEX is even more vital during times of crisis.
“APMEX continues to step up to help their fellow Oklahomans, which is especially important and commendable during a crisis,” she said. “We are so grateful for APMEX’s generosity and their commitment to the mission of the Regional Food Bank.”
To take advantage of APMEX’s matching donations, visit rfbo.org/give or call 405-600-3136. Donations made by texting DISASTER to 501-501 will also be matched. The text to give is an automatic $10 donation. Data and text rates may apply.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.