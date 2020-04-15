APMEX employees contribute to Regional Food Bank

OKLAHOMA CITY – APMEX employees have helped provide food for thousands of vulnerable Oklahomans by donating $250,000 to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. The donation helped the Regional Food Bank meet its goal of creating a $1 million fund to match other donations to combat hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic.
APMEX CEO Ken Lewis said the gift was made in recognition of company employees working tirelessly during this difficult time to serve customers, co-workers and the community.
“One of our core values at APMEX is helping our neighbors in need,” Lewis said. “During this global crisis, our employees are proud to turn their energies into supporting our longtime partner, the Regional Food Bank.”
Deb Bunting, interim CEO of the Regional Food Bank, said financial support from companies like APMEX is more important now than ever before.
“We are so grateful to APMEX and its employees for their support as we provide food assistance to a growing number of Oklahomans,” Bunting said. “Every dollar donated is critical to helping us respond to this pandemic and getting food into the hands of our neighbors who are now facing food insecurity.”
To take advantage of APMEX’s matching donations, visit rfbo.org/give or call 405-600-3136. Donations made by texting DISASTER to 501-501 will also be matched. The text to give is an automatic $10 donation. Data and text rates may apply.
