The Ada Public Library is gearing up for the Let’s Talk About It, Oklahoma, Book Club, which will feature the series “Crime and Comedy.”
The first book in the series is “The Code of the Woosters,” by P.G. Wodehouse. Dr. Joshua Grasso will lead the dialogue. The book discussion is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and will include a light meal. Discussions will take place in the large McKeel Room, located on the second floor of the library. All are welcome.
In this series, only Parnell Hall’s “Cozy,” a Stanley Hastings mystery, is actually about a private detective. All of the other characters become investigators due to circumstance and manage to fumble their way through events, leaving us shaking our heads as we laugh at their inept abilities.
There are four additional books in the set (listed below), and copies of each of the books are available for checkout at the front desk of the library.
• The Burglar Who Traded Ted Williams by Lawrence Block — Feb. 12 with Rex Morrell.
• Native Tongue by Carl Hiaasen – March 12 with Ken Hada.
• Cozy: A Stanley Hastings Mystery by Parnell Hall – April 9 with Sharon Burris.
• One for the Money by Janet Evanovich – May 14 with Claudia Buckmaster.
This series is made possible by a grant from Oklahoma Humanities, with generous funding from the Inasmuch Foundation and the Kirkpatrick Family Fund. The mission of Oklahoma Humanities is to strengthen communities by helping Oklahomans learn about the human experience, understand new perspectives and participate knowledgeably in civic life.
OH is a private, 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization. Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these programs do not necessarily represent those of Oklahoma Humanities.
For more information on the Ada Public Library, visit www.ada.okpls.org.
