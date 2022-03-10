It looks like the Ada area, and much of the rest of Oklahoma, is in for yet another round of winter weather.
Today’s forecast of sunny skies and 60º is about to collide with Friday’s forecast for snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet before noon, then a chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain, with the chance of precipitation at 60%.
The transition from warm weather is forecast to begin Thursday night with, “a slight chance of rain and snow between midnight and 3 a.m., then a slight chance of rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet after 3 a.m., and increasing clouds, with a low around 26º. North wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%,” according to the National Weather Service.
Readers are reminded that is especially important to keep pets and livestock warm and safe from winter conditions.
Friday night should see clearing skies and lows of about 19º for the Ada area.
Extended forecasts include warmer temperature and clear skies early next week. The first day of spring, the vernal equinox, is just 10 days away.
