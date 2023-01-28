Another round of winter weather in store for the area

After a week that included sometimes heavy snowfall early and a beautifully warm and sunny Friday, winter weather is around the corner again.
The National Weather Service forecast for the Ada area for Saturday night includes, "southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph."
Sunday is forecast to be cold and breezy, but dry. The real winter weather is forecast for Monday and Tuesday.
"A chance of rain or freezing rain after noon," the Weather Service forecast reads. "Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%."
Monday night includes another chance of freezing rain, mainly before midnight, with a low around 23. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Conditions are forecast to deteriorate Tuesday, with, "a chance of freezing rain before noon, then a chance of rain or freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 50%."
Readers are reminded to look after pets, and provide warmth and circulation to exposed water pipes to prevent them from bursting. Roads can become especially hazardous during periods of freezing rain, and bridges and overpasses freeze first.
