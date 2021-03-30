Another arrest in sex trafficking case

A second Ada resident was recently arrested, allegedly as part of a sex trafficking ring in Oklahoma and North Texas.
Adam Anderson, 20, of Ada was arrested, and, according to a federal document out of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Fort Worth Division, was charged "by superseding indictment with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking through force, fraud and coercion."
Previously arrested in the case was Ada resident and former Chicago Bear football player Qumain Black, 28. Also charged is Christopher McCleary, 24.
According to federal court documents, Black, Anderson, McCleary and another person whose name was redacted from the documents, "... along with others known and unknown, recruited, enticed, harbored, transported, provided, obtained or maintained several young women for the purpose of commercial sex."
Federal authorities report that the defendants used three adult females to engage in commercial sex acts, operating out of hotel rooms, mostly in the Dallas, Texas, area, but also in Oklahoma City.
The adult victims allege the men acted as pimps, arranging for the women to exchange sex for money, and posted advertisements online.
Federal authorities became aware of the alleged crimes after the mother of one of the women who lives in Ada contacted Ada police when she hadn't heard from her daughter in a few days.
During interviews with the women, they told authorities they were subject to threats and abuse.
Agencies working the case include Ada Police Department, Texas Attorney General's Office - Human Trafficking Unit, Homeland Security, Fort Worth Police Department, Plano (Texas) Police Department and Irving (Texas) Police Department.
