Anoli' Creative Writing Contest winners announced

Chickasaw Nation Arts & Humanities announced the 2020 Anoli’ Creative Writing Contest winners, anoli’ being a Chickasaw word meaning “to tell.”
Chickasaw citizens from sixth grade through adulthood submitted their original poetry and prose to this free contest, which prompted the writers to exercise their creativity. The contest is divided by grade level and age. Accepted content types include poetry, short story and essay.
Poetry and short story entries were judged on artistic form and creativity. Essay entries were judged on how well the work responded to a prompt. Award winners received a cash prize.
Winners include:
Division I (Grades 6th – 9th)
Poetry
• 1st Place – “Loss” by Adler Straub.
Division II (Grades 10th – 12th)
Poetry
• 1st Place – “Succ’seed’” by Logan Ketchum.
Short Story
• 1st Place – “Interim” by Delanie Seals.
• 2nd Place – “Middle-Age Mutant Assassin Lizards” by Eddie Dill.
• 3rd Place – “My Friend John” by Rhylind Straub.
Essay
• 1st Place – “Technology in Chickasaw Culture” by Addison Jackson.
Division III (Post-High School – 18+)
Poetry
• 1st Place – “The Pain Scale” by Ashley E. Vance.
• 2nd Place – “Treaty” by Aricles James.
• 3rd Place – “Pretentious Contempt” by Ethan Cox.
Short Story
• 1st Place – “Fishin’ Time” by Ethan Cox.
• 2nd Place – “The Grind” by Avery Pullin.
• 3rd Place – “A Native Sunrise” by Holly Kubiak.
Essay
• 1st Place – “Preserving the Past” by David Holcomb.
• 2nd Place – “Google It” by Kimberly Ozment-Gold.
• 3rd Place – “What is Music?” by Adara Finnerty.
For more information about the annual contest, visit Chickasaw.net/AnoliContest or email CreativeArts@Chickasaw.net.
