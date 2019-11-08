ADA [ndash] Rosemary Ester Walker, 91, of Ada passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Ada. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Estes-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Konawa Cemetery in Konawa.
ADA [ndash] A gathering for Velma Darlene Lyda, 71, of Ada will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the Chickasaw Nation Community Center. Mrs. Lyda passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at her home. She was born Dec. 8, 1947, at Alamogordo, New Mexico, to A.R. and Melba Kathryn Burnett East. Mrs. Lyda …
ADA [ndash] Services for Margaret Lee Green, 85, of Ada are at 2 p.m. Friday at the Criswell Funeral Home. Jamie Perry will officiate. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery at Stonewall. Mrs. Green passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at a local hospital. She was born June 25, 1934, at Semin…
