Annual Sulphur tradition set for November 28

Sulphur, Oklahoma - Make Christmas memories for the whole family at this years “Christmas Parade of Lights”, hosted by the Sulphur Chamber of Commerce Monday, November 28th in downtown Sulphur. The “Christmas Parade of Lights” featuring floats, vehicles, horses, and of course Santa, will start at 6 p.m.
Misty Treptow, the chamber’s executive director, said some downtown merchants will also have their windows decorated and will be open late for browsing and Christmas shopping.
“A special thank you to our amazing parade sponsors Hobbs Pharmacy & Gifts, Sulphur Abstract & Title, Shelter Insurance, Great Plains Kubota, and Pitmon Oil & Gas Co.” Treptow said in a press release.
“Please contact the Sulphur Chamber of Commerce if you are interested in participating in the parade or would like to light up the Holidays by entering the Sulphur Business Decorating Contest,” Treptow added. “This is a great way for your family, civic group, or organization to give back to the community.”
The deadline to participate in the Parade of Lights is November 21. Businesses who participate in the decorating competition must be within city limits and the deadline to enter is November 30th at 4:00 p.m. Decorations need to be in place by November 25th and should remain on display through December 31. Judging will take place between November 30 and December 11. There will be an award given to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place chosen by judges, plus a People’s Choice award.
Entry forms are available at the chamber. Contact the Sulphur Chamber of Commerce for any additional information at 580-622-2824.
