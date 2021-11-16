The city of Ada will host its Santa Stroll event at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22 at Wintersmith Park.
Chickasaw Nation Lt. Gov. Chris Anoatubby will switch on the lights of a 30-foot Christmas tree at 6 p.m. at the Wintersmith Aquatic Center's new splash pad.
The public is then invited to take a stroll around the park to see the lights. The Kiwanis Club is providing cookies and hot chocolate. The Clinic will provide candy canes.
The event also includes a special visit from Santa Claus.
