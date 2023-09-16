East Central University’s Rothbaum Lecture returns to campus on Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. in the ESTEP Multimedia Center located in the Bill S. Cole University Center.
The Rothbaum Lecture, traditionally delivered on Constitution Day, Sept. 17, marks the same date in 1789 when the final draft of the U.S. Constitution was signed by members of the Constitutional Convention.
Dr. Brad Clampitt will deliver the lecture this year titled “The Articles of Confederation.”
Clampitt is a professor of history from ECU who specializes in courses over American history, notably classes that focus on the American Revolution to the American Civil War. Clampitt is the author of “The Confederate Heartland: Military and Civilian Morale in the Western Confederacy,” “Occupied Vicksburg” and “Lost Causes: Confederate Demobilization and the Making of Veteran Identity.”
The Rothbaum Lecture is funded by an endowment established by the late Julian Rothbaum with a $25,000 gift to the ECU Foundation that was matched by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. Rothbaum also established an endowment to fund the George Nigh Award for ECU’s top graduating senior.
A native of Tulsa, Rothbaum was a longtime leader in Oklahoma civic affairs, a 1986 inductee into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame and a member of the Oklahoma State Regents for High Education and the University of Oklahoma Regents. He passed away in 2003.
The Rothbaum lecture is free and open to the public.
For more information, please contact Dr. Christopher Bean, ECU History professor and chair, at cbean@ecok.edu or 580-559-5418.
