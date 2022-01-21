The Oklahoma State Election Board released its annual voter registration report this week, showing 2,218,374 Oklahomans are registered to vote. Oklahoma’s official voter registration statistics are counted every year on Jan. 15.
According to Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax, the largest number of Oklahoma’s voters are Republicans, who make up 50.6% of registered voters. Democrats are the second-largest party with 31.4% of registered voters.
Meanwhile, both the Libertarian Party — which gained recognition in 2016 — and Independent voters have seen steady growth the past two years. Libertarians account for less than 1% of Oklahoma voters and Independents — those with no party affiliation — round out the total with 17.2% of registered voters.
The State Election Board reminds Oklahomans that it is easy to register to vote in Oklahoma. Eligible applicants can fill out an application using the OK Voter Portal registration “wizard” or download a Voter Registration Application from the State Election Board website. Applications are also available at all 77 County Election Boards, most tag agencies, post offices and libraries. The next voter registration deadline is March 11, 2022.
Current voters who need to make changes to their registration can update their address within the same county and party affiliation online using the OK Voter Portal or by submitting a new Voter Registration Application to their County Election Board.
For more information on voter registration or to view historical voter registration statistics, visit our website at oklahoma.gov/elections.
Deadline is Monday to request absentee ballots
The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail is approaching. Applications must be received by the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Monday, January 24.
Because of a change in Oklahoma election law, the deadline for receiving absentee applications has changed from the Tuesday before every election to the third Monday before every election. Voting by absentee ballot is available to all voters and applications can be submitted several ways.
In Oklahoma, no excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot, and it’s easy to apply. Voters can submit their application online, in-person, by fax, mail, or email.
Voters can apply online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Applications are also available at the County Election Board or can be downloaded at oklahoma.gov/elections.
Only the applicant can submit his or her own absentee ballot application. It is against the law to submit an absentee ballot application for another person.
The Pontotoc County Election Board is located at 131 W. 13 St., Ada, and is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. For questions, please contact the Election Board at 580-332-4534 or pontotoccounty@elections.ok.gov.
Visit the Pontotoc County Website at pontotoc.okcounties.org or Pontotoc County Election Board on Facebook.
