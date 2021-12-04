The First United Methodist Church of Ada will present their annual Hanging of the Green Sunday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. in the sanctuary of the church.
The Chancel Ringers will play What Child is This? and O Come, All Ye Faithful. The Chancel Choir will sing a variety of Christmas anthems and Carols.
Rudy Lupinski will accompany the choir on organ and piano. A brass quintet made up of Alyssa Trett, Rozzie Purdy, Seth Stevens, Pat Purdy and Kelin Parrish will play the Holly and the Ivy, Angels We Have Heard on High and a medley of carols.
Also accompanying are Nathaniel Berman, oboe and Alexanda Aguirre, flute, both from the East Central University music faculty. Percussionists are William Wendel and Tim Jacobson.
The program is directed by Rozzie Purdy, Director of Music at First United Methodist Church.
