The 29th Annual Mike and Leslie Dicus Memorial Golf Tournament will be Monday, Sept. 26 at the Oak Hills Golf and Country Club in Ada. The tournament will be a four-man scramble with a shotgun start.
The recipient of this year’s tournament will be the Mike and Leslie Dicus Scholarship Fund, East Central University Foundation.
“We are excited that East Central University has again agreed to match the funds raised by this year’s tournament,” Jim Dicus said Wednesday. “The last time we had the tournament for East Central, through public support, we were able to raise over $31,000 in scholarship funds.
“The purpose of this year’s tournament will be to celebrate the lives of Mike and Leslie Dicus,” Dicus added. “Their enthusiasm, compassion, and faith exhibited by the way they lived their lives have touched and influenced hundreds of people to live a better life.”
In order to speed play and protect the course, the tournament will be limited to the first 184 players. The event will have two flights, with the morning flight teeing off at 8 a.m., and the afternoon flight at 1:30 p.m. Door prizes will be given away during the included buffet lunch between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Cost for golfers is $100 each. Sponsoring is $150 per hole. In addition to 18 holes of golf, the event includes free coffee and doughnuts 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., a buffet lunch 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., an electric golf cart, a free driving range, complimentary beverages, and prizes for the top team in each flight.
The day also includes a hole-in-one contest, with a 2022 Nissan Altima as the prize, a closest-to-the-pin contest, a longest drive contest, and a most accurate drive contest.
“We appreciate everyone who plays, and everyone who sponsors the holes,” Dicus, who was also speaking on behalf of his wife Ann, said. “We get a lot of support from the community, and we appreciate that.”
The tournament is held in honor of Mike and Leslie Dicus, Ann and Jim’s son and daughter-in-law. Leslie died in a traffic accident in Dallas in 2001. Mike passed away from lung cancer in 2002.
Those wishing to register play or sponsor the event should contact Jim Dicus at 580-235-5581, or, if they already have an entry form, mail the form and a check payable to ECU Foundation, to Jim Dicus, P.O. Box 1487, Ada, OK, 74820.
