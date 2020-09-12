Ann and Jim Dicus recently announced the 27th Annual Mike and Leslie Dicus Memorial Golf Tournament is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 21 at Oak Hills Golf and Country Club. The tournament is a four-man scramble.
Proceeds from the tournament go to the Mike and Leslie Dicus Scholarship Fund in connection with the Oklahoma University Foundation. Again for 2020, OU has agreed to match 100% of the donations.
“Everybody who goes to OU in this area is eligible for a $1000 scholarship,” Jim Dicus said. “All they have to do is apply. We have between 15 and 25 students apply every year. It’s for all the schools around here. We’ve been doing that for years. This tournament provides the funds to do this.”
Jim says he hasn’t taken up the blade since last year.
“I haven’t played this year since the last tournament,” he said with a laugh. “I may be playing more in the future.
“This tournament is for everybody,” Jim added. “We get a lot of golfers who haven’t played except for this tournament. It’s Ada’s largest tournament, and it has been for years.”
The purpose of the annual tournament is to celebrate the lives of Mike and Leslie Dicus, Ann and Jim’s son and daughter-in-law. Leslie died in a traffic accident in Dallas in 2001. Mike passed away from lung cancer in 2002.
The tournament is slated for a shotgun starts at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at Oak Hills, and is limited to 184 participants. The entry fee is $200 per golfer, and includes a full breakfast, buffet lunch, 18 holes of golf, an electric cart, free driving range, and prizes for top team in each flight. The day also features a hole-in-one contest, a closest to the pin contest, a longest drive contest, and a most accurate drive contest.
Sponsorships are available for each hole for $150.
Anyone with questions about the event can contact Jim Dicus at 580-235-5581.
