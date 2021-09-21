The 28th annual Mike and Leslie Dicus Memorial Golf Tournament is slated for Monday, Sept. 27 at Oak Hills Golf and Country Club.
Play is a four man scramble, with shotgun starts at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Cost to participate is $100 per golfer. Checks should be made to East Central University Foundation. The Foundation will match funds raised by the tournament.
Participation includes 18 holes of golf, coffee and doughnuts 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., a buffet lunch 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., an electric golf cart, free access to the driving range, complimentary beverages, and prizes for the top team in each flight.
Competition also includes a Nissan Murano as the prize in the hole-in-one contest, and prizes for closest-to-the-pin, longest drive, and most accurate drive.
The 2021 tournament’s special guest is professional golfer Dr. Gil Morgan, a Wewoka native and East Central University graduate, who will offer a free golf clinic at 1:15 pm.
The tournament honors the Mike and Leslie Dicus. Leslie died in a traffic accident in Dallas in 2001. Mike passed away from lung cancer in 2002.
The tournament is limited to the first 184 players. Golfers can contact Jim Dicus, 580-235-5581, with any questions or to receive an entry form.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.