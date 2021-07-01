The seventh annual Battle of the Kevins fireworks contest extravaganza will start at dark in the Lake Hills addition of Byng Saturday evening.
The Independence Day fireworks celebration has been growing year after year as Kevin Truett and Kevin Holland have tried to outdo each other with bigger, brighter displays above their homes on opposite sides of the Byng lake.
"I feel like it has become bigger than just Lake Hills," Kevin Holland said. "I feel a responsible to the community of Byng to give them a good show. People have been very generous to help defray some of the expenses, but hope we will have continued support for something we love to do that brings so many people happiness."
"We'll probably start about five after nine," Kevin Truett said. "We had to cut down our expense a little bit because of COVID-19, so it's not going to be quite as big as I thought, but we're still going to have a good, good show. I expect we'll both keep doing this as long as we both are able to."
"Byng Fire dept has been so good to be there just in case of an emergency all these years," Holland added. "I enjoy when people find out I’m one of the 'Kevin’s,' they always make me feel like a little of a celebrity! My goal is family entertainment."
Both Kevins cautioned visitors that due to wet ground from recent heavy rains, parking may be limited, and motorists should refrain from parking in any private yards or other areas where vehicle tracks could cause damage.
"One of my neighbors is going to rope off part of his property because of all the rain, to prevent divots," Truett said.
Since July 4 falls on a Sunday, the traditional Independence Day activities in Ada's Wintersmith Park will be held Monday, July 5, so fireworks fans can enjoy both shows.
Rain chances fall off by the end of the week to a 20 percent chance on Saturday. Although there is no specific plan, the Battle of the Kevins would probably move to the next night in case of rain.
