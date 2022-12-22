Mark your calendar for the 10th annual Artesian Arts Festival set Saturday, April 22, at the Artesian Plaza.
The Artesian Arts Festival features music, dance and cuisine, and celebrates First American art and artists. A diverse array of visual art, including paintings, basketry, jewelry, sculpture, metalworking, beadwork, textiles and pottery is offered.
The 2023 festival is open to all federally recognized First American artists.
The festival also features a wide variety of tribal dance demonstrations, musical entertainment and food vendors.
Open to the public at no charge, the Artesian Arts Festival welcomed more than 5,000 art patrons to downtown Sulphur this year.
The Artesian Arts Festival takes place at the Artesian Plaza, adjacent to the Artesian Hotel and Spa, 1001 W. First Street, Sulphur.
For more information, contact Chickasaw Nation Arts & Humanities at (580) 272-5520 visit ArtesianArtsFestival.com or email ArtistInfo@Chickasaw.net.
