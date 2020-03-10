Animal Control Officer Bill Britt retired Wednesday after almost 34 years of service to the city of Ada. Thank you for your service and enjoy your retirement! From the left are Maj. Tracy Jackson, Britt and Police Chief Carl Allen.
Animal Control Officer Bill Britt retires
ADA [ndash] Graveside services for Frances LaVern Hodges, 77, of Ada are at 10 a.m. Thursday at Crinerville Cemetery, west of Ardmore. The Rev. Randy Golden will officiate. Mrs. Hodges passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at her home. She was born Nov. 2, 1942, at Ardmore to Edward Cole and Ju…
ADA [ndash] Patricia Sue Medcalf, 87, of Ada passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, in Ada. Arrangements are pending at this time.
