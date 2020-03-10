Animal Control Officer Bill Britt retires

Animal Control Officer Bill Britt retired Wednesday after almost 34 years of service to the city of Ada. Thank you for your service and enjoy your retirement! From the left are Maj. Tracy Jackson, Britt and Police Chief Carl Allen.

 City of Ada

Animal Control Officer Bill Britt retired Wednesday after almost 34 years of service to the city of Ada. Thank you for your service and enjoy your retirement! From the left are Maj. Tracy Jackson, Britt and Police Chief Carl Allen.

Tags

Recommended for you