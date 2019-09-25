Those wishing to sign up for Angel Tree assistance are encouraged to complete an application during the sign-up period.

Applications for Pontotoc and Coal County residents will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1 through Oct. 4 at 203 W. Main St. in Ada.

Angel Tree assistance is provided for children 12 and under and seniors 55 and up.

Documents needed

• Photo ID.

• Birth certificates for children 12 and under.

• DHS H/A Screen printout.

• Proof of residence (two bills or one bill and a lease).

• Proof of income for everyone in the home.

