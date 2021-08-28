An army of moths have landed

A massive amount of caterpillars have been wreaking havoc in certain parts of the Ada area for weeks now.
During this year's migration, fall armyworm moths, particularly the species "Spodoptera frugiperda," migrated into the Ada area a while back and left some eggs behind. And when perhaps millions of moths -- the females of which can lay up to 1,100 eggs each -- reproduce, the number of caterpillars can be staggering.
The fall armyworm is most abundant during August through early November in Oklahoma, and feeds primarily on Bermuda grass, wheat and rye grass, but will attack many other plant species.
And when the caterpillars hatch, they can wreak havoc on area lawns. However, it's not just lawns.
"You've got farmers right now, instead of spraying, they're running out and trying to cut their hay down before they (armyworm caterpillars) suck the nutrients out of it," Jimmy Gould, with Terry's Pest Control, said. "We've seen them literally devastate an entire Bermuda grass hayfield. Just literally take it down to nothing. That's not always the case, but that's your nightmare situation, if they're so thick that they just go to eating."
Gould said that these outbreaks usually last about a month, but sometimes a little
longer.
"We've been working on them real hard for about three weeks," he said Thursday.
Gould said these caterpillars are around every year, but only show up in big numbers every three or four years.
"Some years, they'll skip over most of Ada, and some years they'll just hit it hard," he said, "and that's where we're at right now, they're just hitting everybody."
And some people are having problems with the infestation, while others are not.
"They're somewhere, every year, all the time, it's just a matter of whether they get you or not," Gould said. "I'll have customers that say, 'I've never even heard of them before until now, and I lived right here at this house for 20 years!' And that's just the luck of the draw of where they (the moths) land."
Gould said with one yard that Terry's Pest Control sprayed last week, there were spots in the yard, where, instead of just being brown, the only thing left behind were Bermuda grass stems sticking out of the ground.
"It looked just like you cut a tree off at 5-foot high," he said, no branches, no leaves, no nothing. And, standing back 10 feet from those spots it just looked like bare dirt, but if you walk over in there, you just have little stems about and inch-and-a-half high sticking up of Bermuda grass, that, they've just literally killed it for now."
Gould said the last time there was a large outbreak, there was a line of armyworm damage that ran from about the Pontotoc Technology Center and northeast through the East Central University area to just past McCall's Chapel School.
He said when someone calls for help, Terry's Pest Control tries hard to get to the problem that day or the next day.
"Because we know in two or three days, they can just completely make a good yard where it looks like it's gone dormant, where it's just brown," he said.
